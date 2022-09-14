trending:

sponsored:

Rising: September 14, 2022

National Abortion BAN? Sen. Graham proposes FEDERAL Bill w/ 15 week cutoff, rape & incest exceptions

Briahna Joy Gray: Did Biden RIG student debt forgiveness to fail?

Credit card companies to TRACK gun sales, Hawley BLASTS corporate 'threat': Bri & Robby DEBATE

Panel DEBATES: San Fran open air drug laws RUINING the city?

AOC: Americans are too MISOGYNISTIC to elect me president

Supply chain CATASTROPHE looms as rail workers near STRIKE: Robby & Briahna React

09/14/22

National Abortion BAN? Sen. Graham Proposes FEDERAL Bill W/ 15 Week Cutoff, Rape & Incest Exceptions

Briahna Joy Gray: Did Biden RIG Student Debt Forgiveness To Fail?

Credit Card Companies To TRACK Gun Sales, Hawley BLASTS Corporate ‘Threat’: Bri & Robby DEBATE

Panel DEBATES: San Fran Open Air Drug Laws RUINING The City?

AOC: Americans are too MISOGYNISTIC to elect me president

Supply chain CATASTROPHE looms as rail workers near STRIKE: Robby & Briahna React

Featured clips