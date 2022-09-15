Rising: September 15, 2022

Railroad workers reach tentative deal to AVOID strike; Supply chain CRISIS AVERTED?

Washington Post reports that railroads have agreed to give workers the ability to take days off for medical care without being subject to discipline. This was the key demand that railroad workers wanted to strike over, according to The Post.

Briahna Joy Gray: Why does America HATE workers? Corporate GREED almost shuts down rail system

Briahna Joy Gray criticizes the major political parties’ hostility towards laborers in the country.

Rand Paul challenges Dr. Fauci on NATURAL IMMUNITY, childhood vaccinations

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci engaged in a heated debate on Wednesday at the monkeypox virus Senate hearing.

MSNBC, CNN viewers say DISINFORMATION is driving Hispanics to the GOP, not politics: Poll

President of Bienvenido, Abraham Enriquez, weighs in on new polling showing that voters believe that disinformation is pushing Hispanic voters to the Republican Party.

Pelosi teases vote on Congress STOCK TRADING ban THIS MONTH, but will it STOP Insider trading?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was grilled about why Congress seems to be dragging its feet about passing legislation that would ban lawmakers and their immediate family members from trading stocks. Brihana Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in.

Is diet culture RACIST? LA schools share KOOKY video about ‘food neutrality’: Bri & Robby React

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a new ‘food neutrality’ video shared by L.A. Unified School District Human Relations, Diversity, and Equity.

UK Protected PRINCE ANDREW From Jeffrey Epstein’s Investigators: Prosecutor

Authorities in the United Kingdom allegedly protected Prince Andrew from American investigators’ probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes. This is according to a new book written by the prosecutor who led the case.

DeSantis sends 2 planes carrying MIGRANTS to MARTHA’S VINEYARD

Yesterday the state of Florida sent two charter planes carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The move is the latest development in GOP governors’ war with the Biden administration and Democrats over illegal immigration