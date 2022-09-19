Rising: September 19, 2022

#MarthasVineyardRacists trends after migrants EXPELLED to Cape Cod, AOC OBLIVIOUS to hypocrisy

Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) have been rehoused in Cape Cod, Mass. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave call this an example of progressive hypocrisy. #Martha’sVineyard #Migrants #RonDeSantis #Florida

Robby Soave: DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard STUNT forces lib reckoning after migrants SHIPPED OUT

Robby Soave makes the case that liberals on Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., who said they were unable to house migrants last week represent elite hypocrisy on the left, and that party members on both sides of the aisle should not be using immigrants as a political pawns. #Migrants #Martha’sVineyard

Batya Ungar-Sargon: GOP MUST support pro-trucker legislation to be the WORKING CLASS party

Batya Ungar-Sargon makes the case that Democrats’ Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act is a strong and fair move that the GOP ought to get on board with.

Youngkin restricts TRANSGENDER accommodations in schools: Batya & Robby react

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) is making changes in public schools for the treatment of transgender students, with the state’s department of education to require students to be separated by their biological sex ‘for any school program, event or activity, including extracurricular activities.’ Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

Strike incoming? Railroad agreement MAY FALL THROUGH, some workers say deal ISN’T ENOUGH: Report

The railroad agreement President Biden announced last week to prevent a strike may fall through after some workers are saying the language of the deal is not concrete enough in certain areas, such as sick leave and voluntarily assigned days off.

Biden says the pandemic is OVER, calls 8.3% inflation rate GOOD NEWS

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss whether the Covid-19 pandemic is over, after President Joe Biden said ‘it is.’

NEW REPORT: Gavin Newsom will ‘UNEQUIVOCALLY’ run for President in 2024 if Biden bows out

According to political sources, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) tends to run for president in 2024 if President Biden doesn’t run. The Wrap first broke the news.

US = POOR SOCIETY with RICH PEOPLE? Batya & Robby react to new analysis

According to new analysis from a Financial Times columnist, the poorest in the US and UK have a worse standard of living than the poorest living in the least wealthy countries in Europe such as Slovenia.