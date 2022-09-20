Rising: September 20, 2022

Ron DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard flights INVESTIGATED, Charlamagne tha God calls plot ‘GENIUS’

Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) after he flew nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

Robby Soave: Biden clings to EMERGENCY POWERS despite admitting the pandemic is OVER

Robby Soave makes the case that if President Biden says the pandemic is over, the emergency powers he used to declare it should come to an end as well.

Serial’s Adnan Syed RELEASED, conviction OVERTURNED in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee

Adnan Syed, the Baltimore man found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend as a teenager over 20 years ago, had his conviction overturned. Network correspondent at NewsNation, Kelsey Kernstine, weighs in.

Eric Adams suggests using CRUISE SHIPS to house overflow of migrants in ‘MANMADE crisis’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams proposed housing migrants on docked cruise ships to solve the city’s shelter overflow problem. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Biden’s railroad worker agreement DOOMED? Union organizer calls proposal ‘DISINGENUOUS’

Editor-in-chief of The Real News, Max Alvarez, and general secretary at Rail Workers United, Ron Kaminkow, discuss whether a rail strike has been truly averted.

MASSIVE warning sign for Dems? Hispanics voters prioritize the ECONOMY in midterms: Poll

Staff writer at The Hill, Rafael Bernal, discusses whether Democrats are losing Hispanic voters to the Republican Party.

DC to gift up to $10,000 to homeless families in new rent assistance pilot program

D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new pilot program that will spend nearly $25 million, including up to $10,000 dollars in cash, to help low-income families in the District find stable housing. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Cable News CALLED OUT for ignoring Puerto Rican DEVASTATION: Bri & Robby

President Biden reportedly spoke with Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, which has ravaged the territory and left the entire island without power. Today the FEMA administrator will be in San Juan to assess urgent needs. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Biden’s Surgeon General says pandemic is ‘NOT OVER’ as Moderna, Pfizer stock PLUNGE

Briahna Joy Gray breaks down her interview on her podcast, Bad Faith, yesterday with Dr. Vinay Prasad, who made the argument for what the Left got wrong during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Big Tech-Big Government COLLUSION? Google REROUTING campaign emails AWAY from Spam, into your inbox

Google is launching a pilot program to keep emails that political campaigns send from going to spam folders in Gmail.