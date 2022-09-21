Rising: September 21, 2022

GHOST FLIGHTS for migrants? DeSantis calls out HYPOCRISY, blames Biden for border crossing deaths

President Joe Biden responded to reports that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) was possibly sending migrants to the president’s home in Delaware. The administration said they were coordinating with officials in Delaware to prepare for a potential arrival.

Briahna Joy Gray: Did Bill Maher just defend SLAVERY?

Briahna Joy Gray makes the argument that the concept of ‘presentism’ should be separated from conversations downplaying the history of racism in America.

Putin renews NUCLEAR THREATS Vs NATO, orders partial mobilization of 300K+

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the partial mobilization of roughly 300,000 reservists in Russia amid several setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Don Lemon RIPPED over reparations debate, CNN guest says AFRICANS should pay up

CNN’s Don Lemon has received backlash for his on-air exchange about colonial reparations. Newsweek contributor, Denise Long, weighs in.

Puerto Ricans ANGRY over private power grid amid Fiona, want Luma OUT: Journalist

Journalist Angélica Serrano-Román discusses what people in Puerto Rico are experiencing in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, including a power outage impacting over 3 million.

Migrants SUE DeSantis Over Martha’s Vineyard Flights: We Were TRICKED Into ‘Fraudulent SCHEME’

Democratic strategist, Ameshia Cross, and president of Bienvenido, Abraham Enriquez, discuss the three Venezuelan migrants who filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and other Florida officials.

FAA denies airlines’ request to CUT training hours for co-pilots, cites safety concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration rejected a proposal to cut training hours in half for those applying to become co-pilots. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Biden DIDN’T MEAN to say pandemic is over, he was distracted by CAR SHOW: Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to walk back President Biden’s assertion that the pandemic ‘is over,’ telling MSNBC hosts that he did not really mean it.

Trans teacher with prosthetic breasts ENRAGES Tucker Carlson, ‘Parents MUST fight back’

A Canadian high school is facing calls to fire a transgender teacher after a video circulated online of the instructor wearing prosthetic breasts to work. Tucker Carlson says this is an example of children being used as props in the sexualization of adults.