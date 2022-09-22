Rising: September 22, 2022

Feds hike rates AGAIN, home costs SKYROCKET. Millennials DOOMED as ‘forever renters’: Bri & Robby

The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage point for the third time this year, which some say could open officially open the floodgates to a recession. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Briahna Joy Gray: GOP, Bernie may ALIGN to kill Manchin’s fossil fuel donor HANDOUT

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) may be threatening a government shutdown, while also putting the health of his constituents and the environment at risk, in an effort to maintain a good rapport with the fossil fuel industry.

NYC AG sues Trump, others for Trump org FRAUD. Judges rule for DOJ in Mar-a-Lago case

New York is suing former President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, three of his adult children and others for alleged fraud involving years worth of false financial statements related to the company’s business. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

DAMNING TEXTS: Brett Favre, Fmr MS Gov implicated in WELFARE EMBEZZLEMENT scheme, Bri & Robby react

The former head of Mississippi’s Welfare Agency, John Davis, entered into a plea agreement with federal and state prosecutors as part of the widening probe into 70 million misappropriated welfare funds, which senior reporter at Front Office Sports says could spell ‘major trouble’ for hall of fame quarterback, Brett Favre. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

US imperialism & sanctions are driving Venezuela migrant crisis, NOT COMMUNISM: RBN’s Nick

Co-founder of Revolutionary Blackout Network, Nick Cruse, discusses White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accusing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of exploiting “victims of communism” fleeing authoritarian regimes in Latin America.

Mandate SEGREGATION? Mask, Vaccine Rules ONLY For Low-Income Kids STRUCK DOWN By La. Judge

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Louisiana struck down vaccine and mask requirements for staff and children in a government-run early education program that mainly serves low-income children. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Gays Against Groomers’ DEPLATFORMED from Google, Venmo, PayPal for ‘anti-trans hate’

The ‘Gays Against Groomers’ Twitter account gas been banned from Venmo, PayPal, and Google after critics accused the account of anti-transgender hate speech. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Nikki Haley HITS BACK after The View accuses her of HIDING Indian heritage for political gain

The View’s Sunny Hostin is under fire online after suggesting that former Republican governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, hid her Indian heritage in a bid to further her political career. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

TRIGGERED college student KICKS OVER Benny Johnson’s projector over Kamala Harris MEME

A man attacked a projector at a Turning Point USA “Meme Wars” event at the University of Iowa after Benny Johnson, the host of The Benny Report on Newsmax, showed a meme of Vice President Kamala Harris that is trending online.