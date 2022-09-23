Best Of Rising: Sep. 19-22

Venezuelan Asylum Seekers TRANSPORTED To New York, Chicago From Texas: Border Reporter
Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) have been rehoused in Cape Cod, Mass. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave call this an example of progressive hypocrisy.
Venezuelan Asylum Seekers TRANSPORTED To New York, Chicago From Texas: Border Reporter
Southwest correspondent at NewsNation, Ali Bradley, discusses a surge of migrants from Mexico that has overwhelmed order patrol at the southern border, and caused authorities in El Paso, Texas, to release more than a thousand travelers into the streets and other U.S. cities.
MSNBC Commentator Accuses DeSantis Of ‘Kidnapping’: Robby & Bri REACT
Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) after he flew nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.
Strike STILL POSSIBLE? Corporate Rail Carriers HIJACKED Railroad Workers’ Agreement: Union Organizer
Editor-in-chief of The Real News, Max Alvarez, and general secretary at Rail Workers United, Ron Kaminkow, discuss whether a rail strike has been truly averted.
Pamela Denise Long: What Don Lemon COMPLETELY MISSED About Viral Reparations Debate
CNN’s Don Lemon has received backlash for his on-air exchange about colonial reparations. Newsweek contributor, Denise Long, weighs in.
DeSantis SLAMS Dem Hypocrisy Over Migrant Flights
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) was possibly sending migrants to the president’s home in Delaware. The administration said they were coordinating with officials in Delaware to prepare for a potential arrival.
War On The POOR? Feds Raise Interest Rates AGAIN In New Blow To Potential Homeowners
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage point for the third time this year, which some say could open officially open the floodgates to a recession. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.
Biden’s Migrant Policy Is IDENTICAL To Trump’s, US Sanctions Are DESTROYING Venezuela: RBN’s Nick
Co-founder of Revolutionary Blackout Network, Nick Cruse, discusses White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accusing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of exploiting “victims of communism” fleeing authoritarian regimes in Latin America.