Rising: September 28, 2022

Florida braces for ‘CATASTROPHIC’ category 4 Hurricane Ian, CNN’s Don Lemon blames CLIMATE CHANGE

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down the latest updates on Hurricane Ian which, as of this morning, has intensified to become an “extremely dangerous” category 4 hurricane.

Briahna Joy Gray: Brett Favre’s FRAUD is even worse than you think

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that elites on both sides of the aisle should be held accountable for missteps, and that rules should not be bent, like in the case of Brett Favre.

Nord Stream pipeline LEAK blamed on SABOTAGE: did Biden do it? Bri & Robby

Europe opened an investigation into two gas pipelines owned by Russian company Nord Stream that suffered major leaks on Monday, which was suggested to be an act of sabotage, despite there being no proof. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

EXCLUSIVE : TX Gov. Greg Abbott LEADS Beto O’Rourke Poll, Voters SUPPORT Border Policy?

State Capitol correspondent at USA Today network, John Moritz, weighs in on new polling regarding the Texas gubernatorial race between Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke.

SOCIALIST regime is forcing Venezuelans to flee— NOT sanctions: Venezuelan analyst

Fellow at the Job Creators Network, Daniel Di Martino, offers his perspective on the root cause of why Venezuelans are fleeing the country.

Bernie 2024? Senator WON’T RULE OUT presidential run, says gov’t needs to Work FOR THE PEOPLE

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss questions surrounding whether Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will run for president again, and his thoughts on the American public’s faith in democracy.

Covid Vax MRNAs found in BREASTMILK, menstrual changes post-jab CONFIRMED: Research

A new study published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics found trace amounts of the Covid-19 vaccine mRNAs in some breast milk. The journal says caution is warranted when breastfeeding infants younger than six months in the first two days after maternal Covid vaccination. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss. #Covid #BreastFeeding #MaternalHealth

According to the CDC: Although the overall risks are low, if you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 compared to people who are not pregnant. Evidence continues to build showing that COVID-19 vaccination before and during pregnancy is safe and effective. It suggests that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy. COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause COVID-19 infection in anyone, including the mother or the baby. None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain live virus. Vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 in people who are breastfeeding. Recent reports have shown that breastfeeding people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies. More data are needed to determine what level of protection these antibodies may provide to the baby. There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men. According to the CDC many things can affect menstrual cycles, including stress, changes in your schedule, problems with sleep, and changes in diet or exercise. Infections may also affect menstrual cycles.

According to the CDC all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

NEW RIGHT WAVE? Italy elects new PM Giorgia Meloni after decades of economic strife: Scholar

Doctor Paolo Gerbaudo, Marie Curie fellow at Scuola Normale Superiore, weighs in on the relationship between Italy’s economy and the election of Giorgia Meloni as Italy’s new prime minister.

Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer series slammed for #LGBTQ tag: ‘Not The Representation We’re Looking For’

Netflix has dropped the LBGTQ tag from its latest original series “Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story” after backlash online.