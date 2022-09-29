Rising: September 29, 2022

Hurricane Ian update: Floods put Florida UNDERWATER, MILLIONS without water

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown the latest updates on Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm after its winds weakened to 65 miles per hour this morning, according to ABC news.

Briahna Joy Gray: You’re LOSING the class war and the MEDIA is lying to you about it

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that Americans have to get smarter about media criticism in its portrayal of workers and corporate elites.

Giorgia Meloni speech REINSTATED on YouTube after CENSORSHIP accusations: Brie & Robby



Youtube recently removed a video of Italy’s incoming prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, in which she described her family-centric vision for the country in a 2019 speech. The platform put the video back up after inquiries were made about why the video was taken down. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Biden admin pledges to fund Ukraine War ‘AS LONG AS IT TAKES’, ANOTHER $12B headed overseas

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that more than $12 billion in aid to Ukraine would be part of the Stopgap Spending Bill, a bill that funds the government into mid-December. This comes after the Biden administration requested that billions in funding be attached to the package for Ukraine. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Leftist Lula OUT OF PRISON, but can he beat Right Populist BOLSONARO in Brazil?: Analysis

Craig Pasta Jardula, the Co-Host of AMWakeUP, discusses what is at stake in Brazil’s nearing presidential election.

Drug War HOAX? No, RAINBOW FENTANYL is not being marketed to kids: Brie & Robby

The Department of Justice announced that more than 10 million fentanyl pills were seized in a months-long operation with law enforcement agencies. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Lizzo TWERKS while playing James Madison’s 200-yr-old flute, disrespectful or NOT WOKE ENOUGH?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss varying reactions online to Lizzo playing James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute.

Fauci net worth surged $5M during PANDEMIC, financial disclosures reveal: Report

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s net worth soared during the pandemic, according to a report from Openthebooks.com which received Fauci’s FY 2021 financial disclosures from the National Institutes of Health. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Biden asks if DECEASED Congresswoman Walorski is at event, WH REFUSES to concede gaffe: Brie & Robby

At the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health yesterday, President Joe Biden called out for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), seeming to forget that she passed away in a car accident last month. Briahna Hoy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.