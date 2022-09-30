Best Of Rising: Sep. 26-29

Biden Admin SUED Over Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Robby Soave breaks news about a legal challenge that could derail President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan that he announced last month.

Stock Act Dead? House Leadership Doesn’t Have The Votes: Report

Senior House Democrats are set to introduce legislation to restrict stock ownership and trading by members of Congress, senior government officials and Supreme Court justices. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Pfizer Asks For APPROVAL Of Omicron Boosters For Kids

Pfizer wants the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the omicron booster shot for kids ages 5 to 11. According to The Hill, Pfizer’s bivalent boosters are currently only authorized for use in those 12 and older. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break this down.

Briahna Joy Gray: The Brett Favre Scandal Isn’t Over AND It’s Worse Than You Think

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that elites on both sides of the aisle should be held accountable for missteps, and that rules should not be bent, like in the case of Brett Favre.

Beto O’Rourke TRAILING Greg Abbott In Texas Governor’s Race: EXCLUSIVE POLL

State Capitol correspondent at USA Today network, John Moritz, weighs in on new polling regarding the Texas gubernatorial race between Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke.

REACTION: Bernie Sanders Won’t Rule Out Another Presidential Run

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss questions surrounding whether Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will run for president again, and his thoughts on the American public’s faith in democracy.

Fauci 2021 Financial Disclosures REVEALED, Net Worth Increased $5M During Covid: Report

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s net worth soared during the pandemic, according to a report from Openthebooks.com which received Fauci’s FY 2021 financial disclosures from the National Institutes of Health. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

$12B More Aid To Ukraine, Biden Admin Promises Funding ‘As Long As It Takes’

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that more than $12 billion in aid to Ukraine would be part of the Stopgap Spending Bill, a bill that funds the government into mid-December. This comes after the Biden administration requested that billions in funding be attached to the package for Ukraine. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

The Debrief: Trump, McConnell Feud FUELED By Electoral Act Bill? Trust In SCOTUS At HISTORIC LOW

The Hill’s Editor-In-Chief, Bob Cusack, sits down with Robby Soave to discuss The Hill’s top headlines.