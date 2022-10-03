Rising: October 3, 2022

Putin blasts ‘SATANIC’ Western elites, Biden calls Nord Stream explosion ‘deliberate sabotage’

President Vladimir Putin accused Western elites of poisoning the world with a ‘satanic’ overthrow of traditional faith and values. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

A large disturbance in the sea can be observed off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 following a series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany have triggered concerns about possible sabotage. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says she “cannot rule out” sabotage after three leaks were detected on Nord Stream 1 and 2. (Danish Defence Command via AP)

Robby Soave: More LAB LEAK-CONNECTED research on bats? NIH gives EcoHealth Alliance another $600K

Robby Soave discusses the National Institutes of Health giving EcoHealth Alliance $600,000.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Pelosi says we need Migrants to ‘PICK THE CROPS’ in stunning ADMISSION

Batya Ungar-Sargon discusses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent comments regarding migrants coming to the United States.

Caitlin Jenner FOR separate locker rooms for Trans students, her daughter would be ‘uncomfortable’

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to Fox contributor Caitlin Jenner’s thoughts on whether there should be a separate locker room for transgender students to change in.

NEW Rikers’ photos showing HORRIFIC conditions released, cash-bail WEAPONIZES poor: Olayemi Olurin

Movement lawyer, Olayemi Olurin, discusses new disturbing images from Rikers Island in New York that are coming to light.

Newsom signs bill making California A TRANS youth sanctuary state: Robby & Batya react

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) signed a bill into law that aims to protect transgender youth and their families from bans on gender-affirming care. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

Spike in homicides ‘NOT due to Dem policies,’ GOP crime ads are RACIST: MSNBC host

MSNBC’S Tiffany Cross says while there has been a spike in homicides, it has nothing to do with Democratic policies. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react.

DeSantis blasts CNN reporter questioning over Lee County evacuations, Hurricane Ian death toll rises

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked CNN reporter for asking questions aout the state’s evacuation plans amidst Hurricane Ian.

Rogan: I’d vote for TRUMP before Biden, POTUS is ‘TOO FAR GONE’ cognitively

Podcaster Joe Rogan recently commented on President Biden’s mental and physical health during an interview. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.