Rising: October 4, 2022

Biden: I WILL run in 2024. Bill Maher says KAMALA HARRIS could sink Dem ticket, Batya & Robby react

President Biden confirmed he will be running for election in 2024 during a private conversation with civil rights leaders last month, according to NBC News. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react.

Robby Soave: Famed NYU chemistry professor FIRED after students WHINED class was too hard

Robby Soave criticizes the firing of an NYU chemistry professor after students complained that his organic chemistry class was too difficult.

Elon Musk Smeared as a PUTIN PUPPET for proposing Ukraine PEACE PLAN: David Sacks

General partner at Craft Ventures, David Sacks, weighs in on Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweets about the War in Ukraine.

Bernie BYE? Progressives look for YOUNG, DIVERSE LEADERS post-Sanders-Warren era: Hanna Trudo

Senior political correspondent at The Hill, Hanna Trudo, weighs in on progressives seeking a new generation of fresh leaders.

Herschel Walker PAID for girlfriend’s ABORTION despite being vehemently pro-life: Report

The Daily Beast released a report claiming that Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker, who has said he’s pro-life, paid for a girlfriend to have an abortion when she became pregnant with his child in 2009. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

Trump SUES CNN $475M for defamation; Lawsuit claims SMEAR CAMPAIGN, comparisons to HITLER

Former President Donald Trump is suing CNN for defamation, and is seeking $475 million in punitive damages. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

Billy Eichner blames HOMOPHOBIA for LGBT film ‘Bros’ BOMBING at the box office

According to the New York Times, “homophobia cannot be ruled out,” as one of the reasons why “Bros,” a new film promoted as the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio, did not seem to resonate with audiences. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

Jeffrey Sachs says US ‘PROBABLY’ behind Nord Stream pipeline attacks, Bloomberg host SHORT-CIRCUITS

Jeffrey Sachs said “would bet” the U.S. is responsible for last week’s Russian-owned Nord Stream pipeline attack. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream photographed from the Coast Guard’s aircraft on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2022. A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden. Earlier, three leaks had been reported on the two underwater pipelines running from Russia to Germany. (Swedish Coast Guard via AP)

Cori Bush DEFENDS ‘Defund The Police’ movement: Don’t get caught up ‘ON THE WORDS’

Cori Bush breaks down the meanings and words behind “defund the police,” and how other Democrats see this phrase today. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.