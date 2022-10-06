Rising: October 6, 2022

Energy WAR? OPEC+ to CUT oil production, gas prices expected to spike AGAIN: Brie & Robby react

OPEC and non-OPEC partners agreed to deep output cuts, allegedly seeking to spur a recovery in crude prices. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

FOX NEWS covering key Senate races more than MSNBC and CNN COMBINED: Report

As we near the November midterms, Fox News is providing more coverage of the U.S. Senate races than CNN and MSNBC combined, Media Matters reports. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

PA Senate Race moves from leaning DEM to TOSS UP: Julia Manchester & Robby Soave discuss

Julia Manchester and Robby Soave break down recent polling on support for certain Republican Senate candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

Home Prices BOTTOMING OUT? ‘Bubbly’ markets could sink by 20 PERCENT: Report

Co-host of Odd Lots Podcast, Tracy Alloway, explains what’s behind the decline in the U.S. housing market, including what it could mean for buyers and sellers.

NEW DETAILS in Herschel Walker abortion scandal; accuser claims PROOF Walker knows her: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new reporting surrounding the claims made about Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Climate ADAPTATION? Panel debates DeSantis’ new CLIMATE CHANGE strategy

Chief national spokesperson for the Sunrise Movement, John Paul Mejia, and author of “Apocalypse Never,” Michael Shellenberger, weigh in on politicians’ approaches to climate change, specifically following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Cops IGNORE First Amendment to HARASS Facebook jokester: Inside The Onion’s BONKERS SCOTUS brief

Senior attorney at the Institute for Justice, Patrick Jaicamo, weighs in on The Onion, a satirical news site, filing a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of his local police department on Facebook.

Russia EXCLUDED from Nord Stream explosions investigation, Sweden finds evidence of ‘GROSS SABOTAGE’

Swedish investigators into the early findings of the Nord Stream pipeline explosions say evidence of “detonations” was found, but a suspect has not be identified.

Elon Musk, Lindsey Graham FEUD over Musk’s Ukraine peace plan: Brie & Robby debate

Elon Musk’s Twitter controversy over the state of the war in Ukraine was back in headlines yesterday after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called the tech CEO out. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.