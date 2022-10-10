Rising: October 10, 2022

Biden announces MASS weed pardons, VP Harris celebrates; Will they actually free ANYONE?

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave react to President Biden’s announcement that he will issue mass pardons for people convicted of possessing Marijuana under federal law. The White House will also advise the Department of Justice to review Cannabis’ status as a schedule 1 drug. #

President Joe Biden speaks at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown, Md., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Robby Soave: PayPal threatens to take $2,500 from users who promote ‘misinformation’

Robby Soave discusses PayPal threatening to take $2,500 away from users who spread ‘misinformation.’

Hunter Biden probe UPDATE: Feds have enough evidence for tax & gun charges, reports WaPo

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave react to reporting by The Washington Post that federal investigators say they have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden on tax crimes and for allegedly falsifying documents related to a gun purchase.

Entire Uvalde schools police force SUSPENDED, superintendent RESIGNS; Is It ENOUGH?: Olayemi & Robby

Uvalde has suspended its school district police after months of protests. The families of victims from the school shooting have called for change and accountability, conducting an 11 day sit in, in front of the school district police station. Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave discuss.

A mourner stops to pay his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Two teachers and 19 students were killed in the mass shooting. Law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, the Texas public safety chief testified Tuesday, June 21 pronouncing the police response an “abject failure.”(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Illinois to END cash bail, critics say ‘SAFE-T Act’ will cause more crime: Olayemi & Robby debate

Illinois will do away with cash bail entirely in January under the SAFE-T Act. Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave discuss.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker reacts during a news conference in the Greektown neighborhood, of Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent’s first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum Friday, Sept. 30.(Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Kanye West’s accounts RESTRICTED over ‘DEATH CON 3’ posts, accused of antisemitism

Olayemi OIurin and Robby Soave discuss debate Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts being restricted over posts that many are calling antisemitic.

In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission are recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November 2020 because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

DEBATE: Are Latinos FLEEING the Democratic party? Is the GOP the party of the working class?

A new poll finds independent Latino voters have already decided how they’re going to vote in the midterm elections. Dr. Patricia Medina-Campos, president of Latina Civic Action and board member of Poder PAC, and Abraham Enriquez, president of Bienvenido U.S., debate.

DISTURBING body cam video shows 17-Yr-Old SHOT by police while sitting in car, eating hamburger

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave react to the firing of a San Antonio police officer for an incident in which he shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu who was sitting in his car and eating a hamburger. The teenager was shot and wounded in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant earlier this month.

Joe Rogan: It makes NO SENSE to trust government with regulating internet. Olayemi & Robby react

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave discuss a recent Joe Rogan podcast episode during which he discussed the government’s role in regulating internet misinformation.

UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan speaks at the weigh in before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle, on Dec. 7, 2012. Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek wrote in a note to employees Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, that while he condemned Rogan’s use of racist language, he did not believe that cutting ties with the popular personality was the answer. Ek’s message came a day after Rogan apologized for using racist slurs on his podcast and removed several episodes from Spotify. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)