Rising: October 11, 2022

Zelensky BEGS West for air defense system after Kyiv bombings, Trump wants peace talks NOW

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss yesterday’s bombing of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with newly elected heads of regions via videoconference in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2022. The Russian missiles that rained down Monday on cities across Ukraine, bringing fear and destruction to areas that had seen months of relative calm, are an escalation in Moscow’s war against its neighbor. But military analysts say it’s far from clear whether the strikes mark a turning point in a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and sent millions fleeing from their homes. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna, File)

Robby Soave: IRATE student protesters SHOUT OVER Ben Sasse, GOP Senator & incoming univ. president

Robby Soave speaks up about the student protests that have popped up against Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Sasse was the first sitting senator to publicly oppose former President Donald Trump.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., makes his opening statement during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP)

Jen Psaki: Hunter Biden probe WON’T AFFECT midterms, scandal ‘Doesn’t TRANSLATE’ outside of DC

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodged questions about how federal charges that could be brought against Hunter Biden might affect Democrats in the midterm elections. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Kanye West: Dems take Black voters FOR GRANTED, both parties see us only as an ‘APPROVAL RATING’

Host of Straight Shot, No Chaser podcast Tezlyn Figaro weighs in on Ye’s, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, comments about the state of Black people in America.

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis: Biden MUST reverse on Ukraine, Threat of nuclear war has NEVER BEEN HIGHER

Former Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a senior fellow and military expert at Defense Priorities, says President Biden knows a nuclear war over Ukraine is possible, and weighs in on whether the president will change course.

FL Covid guidance AGAINST vaccination DELETED, RESTORED by Twitter: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a tweet from Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo over Covid-19 vaccines that was reportedly taken down and then reinstated.

According to the CDC all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.

According to Pfizer and the CDC, potential side effects from the vaccine include pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site. Other side effects could include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, fever, chills, and nausea. In rare cases, people have experienced serious health events after the COVID-19 vaccination. Any health problem that happens after vaccination is considered an adverse event.

According to the CDC: Although the overall risks are low, if you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 compared to people who are not pregnant. Evidence continues to build showing that COVID-19 vaccination before and during pregnancy is safe and effective. It suggests that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy. COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause COVID-19 infection in anyone, including the mother or the baby. None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain live virus. Vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 in people who are breastfeeding. Recent reports have shown that breastfeeding people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies. More data are needed to determine what level of protection these antibodies may provide to the baby. There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men.

According to the CDC layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks — can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system. Wear a mask with the best fit, protection, and comfort for you.

If you are in an area with a high COVID-19 Community Level and are ages 2 or older, wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public.

If you are sick and need to be around others, or are caring for someone who has COVID-19, wear a mask.

If you are at increased risk for severe illness, or live with or spend time with someone at higher risk, speak to your healthcare provider about wearing a mask at medium COVID-19 Community Levels.

Nicole Wallace pitches Obama-led ‘DEMOCRACY’ HOTLINE to defeat election-denying Republicans

MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace sounded off against “election denier” Republicans on-air yesterday. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Progressive Hispanic LA politician RESIGNS after LEAKED AUDIO catches her racist comments

L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano weighs in on Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigning yesterday after receiving massive backlash from audio leaked online depicting her making racist remarks last year.

J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan FACE OFF in Ohio debate as Democrats ABANDON Ryan financially: Report

Ohio Senate candidates, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and his Republican rival JD Vance, went head-to-head in a debate last night, and Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down some standout moments.

Tulsi Gabbard: I’m LEAVING the Democratic party, nothing but a cabal of woke ‘WARMONGERS’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to former Democratic presidential nominee Tulsi Gabbard saying she will be leaving the Democratic party.