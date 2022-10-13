Rising: October 13, 2022

Janet Yellen: US economy is doing ‘very well.’ Inflation rises AGAIN in new CBI report: NYT

The new consumer price index data set to be released today, which will show that inflation came in much faster than expected. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Briahna Joy Gray: Houston police INTIMIDATE budget proceeding in MASSIVE authoritarian red flag

Briahna Joy Gray criticizes police officers that appeared to attempt to intimidate witnesses and legislators voting on whether to expand the police budget in Houston and raises the question about who should be policing the police.

Saudi Arabia’s OIL PRICE HIKE is an ‘October surprise’ SABOTAGE against Biden: Ken Klippenstein

Investigative reporter at The Intercept, Ken Klippenstein, weighs in on the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia, particularly after Saudi Arabia decreased oil production.

Warnock LEADS scandal-plagued Herschel Walker, but Stacey Abrams falling behind in Georgia gov race

NewsNation border correspondent Robert Sherman weighs in on a new poll showing Sen. Raphael Warnock leading Republican challenger Herschel Walker by 3 points in the race for Georgia Senate seat. Sherman also previews the debate between Walker and Warnock Nexstar will be hosting tomorrow.

The relationship between tobacco companies and retailers is a key component to the prevention of underage access and use of tobacco products. Working together, tobacco companies and retailers are implementing safeguards for broadscale adoption and implementation to achieve crucial underage prevention goals. We speak with Jennifer Hunter, Senior Vice President of Corporate Citizenship for Altria Client Services to discuss what is being done to achieve these important underage prevention goals.

Climate change is REAL, but the climate APOCALYPSE is not: Michael Schellenberger

Author of “Apocalypse Never,” Michael Shellenberger, weighs in on Republican lawmakers rejection of certain climate legislation in Florida, following Hurricane Ian.

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965M to Sandy Hook victims’ families, ‘chilling effect’ on free speech?

A Connecticut court has ordered radio show host Alex Jones to pay almost $1 billion to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims after he continuously spread a conspiracy theory that the deadliest school shooting in U.S. History never happened. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

AOC confronted for pro-war votes, BETRAYAL of promises: ‘You are the ESTABLISHMENT’

Protesters called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for supporting the Russia-Ukraine war. Protester also accused her of reneging on promises she’s made.

Biden says late son Beau ‘lost his life in Iraq,’ NYT DOWNPLAYS long history of embellishment

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to President Biden saying his son Beau “lost his life in Iraq,” when he actually died of brain cancer in 2015.

Fetterman sits for 1st IN-PERSON INTERVIEW since stroke, journalist accused of ABLEISM

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the first televised interview Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman gave since suffering a stroke in May of this year.