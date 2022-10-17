Rising: October 17, 2022

PRESIDENT Pete? Dems make ‘CONTINGENCY PLANS’ in case Biden doesn’t run in ’24

Ameshia Cross and Robby Soave break down Friday’s debate between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Senate candidate and former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia.

Robby Soave: #PfizerGate BOMBSHELL is actually old news, blame vax mandates on FEDS

Robby Soave makes the case that Covid-19 vaccine mandates should be blamed on the U.S. government.

Fauci: I had ‘NOTHING TO DO’ with covid school shutdowns, blames THE MEDIA

Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back on any notion that he had anything to do with school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ameshia Cross and Robby Soave discuss.

Governors REJECT Cannabis Pardons After Getting PRIVATE PRISON Cash: Joel Warner

Managing editor at The Lever Joel Warner weighs in on GOP governors rejecting cannabis pardons after reportedly receiving private prison cash. #Cannabis #Weed #Biden

The relationship between tobacco companies and retailers is a key component to the prevention of underage access and use of tobacco products. Working together, tobacco companies and retailers are implementing safeguards for broadscale adoption and implementation to achieve crucial underage prevention goals. We speak with Jennifer Hunter, Senior Vice President of Corporate Citizenship for Altria Client Services to discuss what is being done to achieve these important underage prevention goals.

Biden insists U.S. economy is ‘Strong As Hell’ amidst RISING inflation

Ameshia Cross and Robby Soave react to a video of President Biden eating ice cream while he discussed inflation.

President Joe Biden leaves after stopping for ice cream at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Barack Obama to Democrats: Stop being a BUZZKILL, accept people make mistakes

In a recent interview, former President Barack Obama said that Democrats need to accept that people make mistakes. His comments come less than a month ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Ameshia Cross and Robby Soave discuss.

Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz SPARED The Death Penalty, Sparks Debate Over FUTURE Of The Punishment

Convicted school shooter Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. This has raised questions about the role of the death penalty in society. Ameshia Cross and Robby Soave discuss.

Kanye West to buy free-speech app PARLER after having Twitter, bank accounts PAUSED

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is set to buy alternative social media platform, Parler, which is favored among conservatives. Parler’s parent company announced the acquisition Monday morning. Ameshia Cross and Robby Soave discuss.

Kanye West suggests Fentanyl caused George Floyd’s death, NOT homicide: Report

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has gotten into more hot water after suggesting a fentanyl overdose caused George Floyd’s death, as opposed to homicide.

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler after being booted off of Twitter and Instagram. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)