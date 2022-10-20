Rising: October 20, 2022

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss RESIGNS after only 44 days in office

The Hill political reporter Julia Manchester weighs in on UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ resignation.

Briahna Joy Gray: Audience REJECTS Bill Maher’s SOFTBALL Kanye interview DEFENDING Israeli occupation

Briahna Joy Gray discusses antisemitism in the United States amidst Ye’s recent comments.

Biden SNAPS at Peter Doocy for asking “is ABORTION or INFLATION” most important: Brie & Robby REACT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the relationship between President Joe Biden and Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

Poll: 60% Americans see MSM as THREAT to democracy, is social media ANY BETTER? Brie & Robby

A New York Times-Siena College poll published earlier this week found that nearly 60 percent of registered voters see the media as a “major threat” to society, while 25 percent view it as a “minor threat.” Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

CDC to vote TODAY on adding Covid jab to schedule of childhood vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to add Covid-19 vaccines to the federal Vaccines for Children program. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

According to the CDC all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.

Sponsored Spotlight: Presented by Altria

The relationship between tobacco companies and retailers is a key component to the prevention of underage access and use of tobacco products. Working together, tobacco companies and retailers are implementing safeguards for broadscale adoption and implementation to achieve crucial underage prevention goals. We speak with Jennifer Hunter, Senior Vice President of Corporate Citizenship for Altria Client Services to discuss what is being done to achieve these important underage prevention goals.

Debate: Are private prisons contributing to the drug war? Day 1 Alliance spokesperson RESPONDS

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave speak with Alexandra Wilkes, the spokesperson for Day 1 Alliance, about the concerns surrounding private prisons.

Average rent costs now over $2k, hitting NEW HIGH. We need a tenants BILL OF RIGHTS: Analysis

Tara Raghuveer, housing campaign director at the People’s Action Homes Guarantee, discusses rising rent in the United States.

DNA, fingerprint kits to be given to 3.8M Texas students to ID children “in case of emergency”

Texas is reportedly sending public school students home with DNA kits designed to help parents identify their children “in case of an emergency,” and people are having strong reactions to this online. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Putin declares MARTIAL LAW in annexed Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the four annexed regions of Ukraine, which will restrict travel and public gatherings, and give law enforcement agencies more authority. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.