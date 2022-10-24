Rising: October 24, 2022

CDC panel votes UNANIMOUSLY to add covid vax to schedule of adult, child immunizations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on Friday to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the agency’s recommended immunization schedules for both adults and children, including toddlers as young as 6 months. Robby Soave and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss.

Robby Soave and Batya Ungar-Sargon react to President Biden’s recent remarks on the economy and Vice President Kamala Harris’ job performance thus far in office.

Pastor Corey Brooks offers his view on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which is a criminal justice reform law that will eliminate cash bail in the state staring on Jan. 1, 2023.

In this Friday, March 20, 2020, file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot listens to a question after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a shelter-in-place order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, during a news conference in Chicago. A protest and march against Lightfoot is scheduled for Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin previews tomorrow’s Pennsylvania debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Election 2022 Pennsylvania Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, visits the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 in West Homestead, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross weighs in on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program being temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court.

Robby Soave, Batya Ungar-Sargon, and political commentator, Ameshia Cross, discuss Elon Musk’s reported plan to cut 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce if and when he becomes owner of the company.

Robby Soave and Batya Ungar-Sargon react to reporting that the parent company of TikTok once planned to track U.S. users’ locations.