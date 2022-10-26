Rising: October 26, 2022

Progressive Dems RETRACT letter asking US to negotiate w/ Russia on Ukraine; HUMILIATING flip-flop?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus backtracking on a letter calling for the Biden administration to change its approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate Diwali, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington. First lady Jill Biden listens at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the House Progressive Caucus, attends an event on heart health for South Asians, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Russian President Vladimir Putin leads a meeting of the Coordination Council via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Speaking via video link at a meeting of the council he created last week to help coordinate the delivery pf weapons and supplies to the troops fighting in Ukraine, Putin noted that the country is facing “new serious challenges,” and emphasized the need to “gain higher tempo in all areas.” (Alexei Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

