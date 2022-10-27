Rising: October 27, 2022

Biden slams ‘mega-MAGA trickle-down economics,’ turns midterm FOCUS to inflation: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down new data from the Department of Commerce showing that the U.S. economy grew 2.6 percent in the third quarter after six months of declines.

Briahna Joy Gray: The Democratic Party is DEAD

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that American society is past the point where the Democratic Party can have a successful future.

Tulsi Gabbard SLAMS Dems after Ukraine letter debacle, Pod Save Hosts TURN on establishment libs

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Pod Save America’s take on the recent letter the Congressional Progressive Caucus sent to the White House regarding the Ukraine war.

Fetterman v. Walker: LOW-QUALITY candidates? Panel debates WHO is the bigger embarrassment

Political analyst Jason Nichols and Amber Athey, Washington editor at The Spectator, discuss the latest updates on the Pennsylvania Senate race since Tuesday night’s debate.

MSM pretends school lockdowns didn’t make learning loss WORSE, David Zweig corrects the record

Journalist David Zweig weighs in on the relationship between virtual learning and students’ most recent scores on the National Assessment of Education Progress.

Taylor Swift EDITS music video after woke critics SLAM her for ‘FAT’ scale: Brie & Robby REACT

Following online criticism, Taylor Swift’s music video for the “Anti-Hero” track on her Midnights album has been edited to remove a scene that shows her stepping on a bathroom scale that reads “fat.” Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Elon Musk promises not to fire 75% of bird site staff; Slammed for Russia-Ukraine PEACE DEAL plan

Billionaire Elon Musk visited Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, days before he’s set to acquire the social media giant. He made waves as he entered the HQ hauling a sink, saying, “let that sink in!”

CNN Revamped? Chris Licht braces employees for “noticeable, UNSETTLING changes” ahead

More layoffs will hit CNN, as heads of the network continue restructuring the floundering network. CNN Chief Chris Licht confirmed the changes to come in an internal memo circulated this week.