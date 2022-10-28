Best of Rising Oct 24-27

Dems Need To Side With VICTIMS, Not Criminals, To Save Our Communities: Pastor Corey Brooks

Pastor Corey Brooks offers his view on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which is a criminal justice reform law that will eliminate cash bail in the state staring on Jan. 1, 2023.

In this Friday, March 20, 2020, file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot listens to a question after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a shelter-in-place order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, during a news conference in Chicago. A protest and march against Lightfoot is scheduled for Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Student Loan Forgiveness PUT ON HOLD After Legal Challenges: Ameshia, Batya, & Robby Debate

Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross weighs in on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program being temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court.

Ye Loses HALF Of Net Worth After Adidas Ends Relationship, Cites Anti-Semitic Outbursts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Adidas’ announcement that they are terminating their relationship with Kanye West. The company released a statement calling Ye’s recent anti-Semitic statements “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

Progressive Dems HUMILIATED By Establishment, Forced To Retract Ukraine Letter: Brie & Robby

Political reporter at The Hill Hanna Trudo discusses the disagreements between members of the Democratic Party.

Stacey Abrams’ Nonprofit Paid Friend, Ally $9.4M For LOSING Lawsuit To Protect Voting Rights

Politico reporter Brittany Gibson details reporting alleging that Stacey Abrams’ campaign chair collected millions of dollars in legal fees from a voting rights organization.

Briahna Joy Gray: Say GOODBYE To The Democratic Party

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that American society is past the point where the Democratic Party can have a successful future.

David Zweig: Test Scores PLUMMETED After Pandemic, MSM WON’T ADMIT Lockdowns Are The Cause

Journalist David Zweig weighs in on the relationship between virtual learning and students’ most recent scores on the National Assessment of Education Progress.

Biden Calls Fetterman ‘Impressive’ After Clumsy Debate Performance: Brie & Robby

Political analyst Jason Nichols and Amber Athey, Washington editor at The Spectator, discuss the latest updates on the Pennsylvania Senate race since Tuesday night’s debate. #Fetterman #Oz #Pennsylvania

The Debrief: US economy rebounds, Joe Biden & Kamala Harris campaign for John Fetterman

The Hill’s Editor-In-Chief, Bob Cusack, sits down with Robby Soave to discuss The Hill’s top headlines.