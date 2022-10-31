Rising: October 31, 2022

Paul Pelosi ASSAULTED at home, Dems RAIL against the right: ‘Somebody is going to die’

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, over the weekend.

Robby Soave: Lab leak MOST LIKELY origin for COVID; New report reveals UNSAFE conditions at Wuhan lab

Robby Soave defends new revelation that the source of the COVID-19 pandemic was a leak from a Wuhan-based lab.

According to the CDC, the novel (new) coronavirus that first appeared in China had never been seen before, so it quickly gained the attention of scientists around the world. Epidemiologists did field investigations to find out how the new virus started. They conducted surveys in the community and in health facilities and collected nose and throat specimens for lab analyses. These investigations showed them who was infected, when they became sick, and where they had been just before they got sick. Using this information, epidemiologists determined that the virus possibly came from an animal sold at a market. The new virus was found to be a coronavirus, and coronaviruses cause a severe acute respiratory syndrome. This new coronavirus is similar to SARS-CoV, so it was named SARS-CoV-2 The disease caused by the virus was named COVID-19 (COronVIrusDisease-2019) to show that it was discovered in 2019.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Kanye & Charlemagne both spoke about Jews, here’s the difference between them

Batya Ungar-Sargon discusses rapper Ye’s recent comments about the Jewish people.

Elon Musk FIRES top Twitter execs, will reportedly charge blue checks $20/month for VERIFICATION

Elon Musk closed his $44 billion Twitter deal over the weekend, officialy becoming owner of the company. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

Sponsored Spotlight: Presented by Altria

The relationship between tobacco companies and retailers is a key component to the prevention of underage access and use of tobacco products. Working together, tobacco companies and retailers are implementing safeguards for broadscale adoption and implementation to achieve crucial underage prevention goals. We speak with Jennifer Hunter, Senior Vice President of Corporate Citizenship for Altria Client Services to discuss what is being done to achieve these important underage prevention goals.

PA Latinos PREFER REPUBLICANS on the economy, will Fetterman debate performance SINK Dems?

Founder of Autonomy Strategies Kristian Ramos and host of “A Fresh Perspective” Jeff Charles weigh in on a new USA Today/Suffolk generic ballot poll that shows 49 percent of voters lean Republican and only 45 percent lean Democrat ahead of the midterms.

40% of Latinos, 21% of Blacks VOTING GOP this November: poll. Biden blames inflation ON TRUMP

Founder of Autonomy Strategies Kristian Ramos and host of “A Fresh Perspective” Jeff Charles weigh in on a new USA Today/Suffolk generic ballot poll that shows 49 percent of voters lean Republican and only 45 percent lean Democrat ahead of the midterms.

SCOTUS hears affirmative action case, may END race-based admissions: Robby, Batya, Ameshia DEBATE

The future of affirmative action is in limbo, as the Supreme Court hears a case that challenges the way universities consider race in their admissions processes.

Obama LAMENTS ‘weak’ communication between U.S. and Russia, calls for reopened ‘DIPLOMATIC CHANNELS’

Political commentator Ameshia Cross discusses former President Barack Obama’s recent thoughts on the relationship between the U.S. and Russia.

Elon Musk DELETES tweet linking to CONSPIRACY that Paul Pelosi KNEW his attacker

Democratic political strategist Ameshia Cross gives her take on Elon Musk’s Tweet and delete post that embraced a conspiracy theory about the nature of the attack against Paul Pelosi, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.