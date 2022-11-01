Rising: November 1, 2022

Paul Pelosi attacker wanted to hold speaker HOSTAGE, considered BREAKING HER KNEECAPS over “Dem LIES”

Briahna Joy and Robby Soave react to the San Francisco district attorney’s announcement that a slew of charges will be brought against Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker, David Depape.

Robby Soave: LEAKED docs reveal DHS plotting to criminalize MISINFORMATION online

Robby Soave weighs in on new revelations that the Department of Homeland Security appears to be doubling down on its effort to curb free speech by influencing big tech platforms.

Stacey Abrams & Brian Kemp CLASH in final debate, SWEAR to accept election results. Raphael Warnock leads Herschel Walker 3 pts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown the latest updates on the races in Georgia ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

Joe Biden floats NEW TAX for oil companies, REPEATS false claim that he inherited gas at $5/gal

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Biden raising the idea of possibly implementing a new tax on oil and gas companies.

Jair Bolsonaro OVER-PERFORMS in Brazilian election despite Lula DEFEAT. Future ahead?: Analysis

Craig Pasta Jardula discusses Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s election as Brazilian president, which is a resurrection for the leftist after he was jailed in 2018 for alleged corruption.

Joe Rogan: A RED WAVE like ‘The Shining’ will WIPE OUT Dems this November

Former special assistant to President Biden Michael LaRosa and host of the Sabby Sabs podcast Sabrina Salvati weigh in on podcaster Joe Rogan’s predictions for the midterm election results.

Disney LOCKDOWN? Zero-covid policy FORCES Shanghai guests to provide NEG covid test to leave

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Shanghai Disney suspending operations due to Covid-19 and reports that visitors have been directed to stay in the park until they can show a negative Covid test.

Biden ‘LOST HIS TEMPER’ with Zelensky on Ukraine, Brie & Robby: Tulsi IS RIGHT, dems are warmongers

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Joe Biden apparently losing his temper with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky in a phone call in June after Zelensky pressed for more aid.