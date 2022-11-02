Rising: November 2, 2022

Biden PAVES THE WAY for 2024, SECRET meetings underway ahead of potential Trump rematch: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss The Washington Post’s report that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have been meeting privately with advisers since September to lay the path for a 2024 reelection bid.

Briahna Joy Gray: Fund Ukraine OR ELSE? Libs called me a ‘SUBHUMAN FASCIST’ for defending CCP letter

Briahna Joy Gray discusses U.S. interventionism in Ukraine, a topic of debate on a recent episode of her podcast, “Bad Faith.”

David DePape pleads NOT GUILTY to Paul Pelosi attack, Trump CASTS DOUBT on official story

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to President Donald Trump’s comments about the attack against Paul Pelosi. The former president continued spreading false conspiracy theories about the attack.

‘Complex, grave’ situation REVEALED at Wuhan lab: Report. Preprint suggests lab leak theory LIKELY

Reporter at U.S. Right to Know Emily Kopp weighs in on an interim report released by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, which concluded that Covid was “more than likely the result of a research accident in Wuhan.”

Inside DHS, Big Tech collusion to POLICE SPEECH online, ‘Route out disinformation’: Ken Klippenstein

Investigative reporter at The Intercept Ken Klippenstein weighs in on a recent investigation which found that The Department of Homeland Security is quietly expanding efforts to censor speech it considers dangerous on various tech platforms.

DEBATE: Crime reportedly ‘top of mind’ for voters’ behind the ECONOMY, is it COPAGANDA?

Movement lawyer Olayemi Olurin and Nick Ohnell fellow at the Manhattan Institute Rafael Mangual discuss the issue of crime ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

Fetterman EVADES medical records REQUEST, critics SLAM fitness for office post-stroke: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s recent appearance on CNN where he refused to commit to releasing his medical records.