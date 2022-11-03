Rising: November 3, 2022

Biden TONE DEAF speech calls out ‘UNAMERICAN’ ultra MAGA republicans, ignores economy: Brie & Robby

President Biden spoke at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station last night in one of his final pitches to midterm voters about the threat to democracy posed by, “ultra MAGA Republicans.”

Briahna Joy Gray: AOC, Summer Lee VS AIPAC. Elites don’t care who wins as long as YOU LOSE

Briahna Joy Gray gives her thoughts on AIPAC’s endorsement of Pennsylvania house candidate Mike Doyle, a Republican, running against progressive candidate Summer Lee.

REACTION: White House DELETES tweet praising Biden on Social Security after Twitter added ‘CONTEXT’

The White House has reportedly deleted a tweet that seemingly gave the Biden administration credit for increases in social security payouts after Twitter added a “context tag” to the Tweet. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

AOC CALLS OUT Elon Musk’s blue check plan, ‘Free speech costs $8 A MONTH’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) calling Elon Musk out for his new verified program and the impact she claims her tweets have had on her account.

Tim Ryan & JD Vance spar in Fox News town hall, Cygnal Poll puts race in statistical DEAD HEAT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a recent Fox News townhall featuring Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Republican challenger J.D. Vance.

Dems MISS THE MARK with Independents, rural voters; Being on Twitter ISN’T ENOUGH: Tezlyn Figaro

Host of “Straight Shot No Chaser” podcast Tezlyn Figaro weighs in on a new Marist-NPR-PBS Newshour poll which shows that Republicans are more enthusiastic about upcoming midterms than both Democrats and independents.

Green Party candidate for NC Senate Matthew Hoh says Democrats FOUGHT to keep him OFF the ballot

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave speak with Matthew Hoh, the Green Party candidate running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Hoh is hoping to offer an alternative to the two-party system, which he maintains is “harmful.”

Two-party duopoly ACCUSES libertarians of spoiling races, LP chair says no one is entitled to your vote

Chair of the National Libertarian Party Angela McArdle discusses Libertarian candidate Marc Victor, who dropped out of the Arizona Senate race on Tuesday and encouraged voters to vote for GOP candidate Blake Masters instead of Democratic candidate Mark Kelly.