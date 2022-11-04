Rising: November 4, 2022

Briahna Joy Gray & Robby Soave FORECAST midterm election results

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down their predictions for the outcomes of next week’s midterm elections.

Georgia BREAKS early voting record, 20M+ Americans have ALREADY cast their midterms ballots

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the record turnout in Georgia during the first day of early voting with Nick Morrow, the communication director for Vote.org.

STREAMING is the new frontier of political ads: Dallas Lawrence

Dallas Lawrence, the senior vice president at Samba TV, weighs in on a new Samba TV and Harris-X survey that found that most registered voters no longer have traditional television subscriptions, prompting a need for campaigns to increasingly shift advertising to streaming services.

Analysis: PA voters lean GOP on economic issues, Fetterman debate performance raises CONCERNS

CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Business Council Javier Palomarez discusses recent polling numbers among Latino voters in Pennsylvania ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

Debate: Will a red wave wipe out Dems in 2022 midterms?

Former special assistant to President Biden Michael LaRosa and host of the Sabby Sabs podcast Sabrina Salvati weigh in on podcaster Joe Rogan’s predictions for the midterm election results.

Green Party candidate accuses Dems of trying to BLOCK candidacy, ‘don’t vote IDENTITY POLITICS’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave speak with Matthew Hoh, the Green Party candidate running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Hoh is hoping to offer an alternative to the two-party system, which he maintains is “harmful.”

Tezlyn Figaro: Democrats are MISSING THE MARK with voters, ‘your social media presence is NOT ENOUGH’

Host of “Straight Shot No Chaser” podcast Tezlyn Figaro weighs in on a new Marist-NPR-PBS Newshour poll which shows that Republicans are more enthusiastic about upcoming midterms than both Democrats and independents.

Libertarian Party Chair: No one is ENTITLED to your vote

Chair of the National Libertarian Party Angela McArdle discusses Libertarian candidate Marc Victor, who dropped out of the Arizona Senate race on Tuesday and encouraged voters to vote for GOP candidate Blake Masters instead of Democratic candidate Mark Kelly.

AZ Senate race in LIMBO? GOP plans Covid/Fauci focus, security PUSH after Pelosi attack: The Debrief

The Hill’s editor-in-chief Bob Cusack sits down with Robby Soave to discuss The Hill’s top headlines.