Rising: November 7, 2022

Trump says he will ‘VERY VERY PROBABLY’ run for president in 2024, JABS at Ron ‘DeSanctimonious’

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to reporting that Former President Donald Trump may be launching his 2024 campaign on November 14th.

Kathy Griffin SUSPENDED from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk, akin to censorship?: Analysis

Comedian Kathy Griffin has been suspended on twitter for impersonating company CEO Elon Musk and not clearly marking the impersonation as “parody.” Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

Dems confront midterm ‘NIGHTMARE SCENARIO’ after IGNORING voters’ inflation worries: Batya & Robby

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss key issues Democrats are focusing on during their last day of campaigning before the midterm elections.

Biden PRIVATELY pushes Ukraine peace talks: Report. MTG: ‘Not another penny’ sent under Republicans

The Washington Post is reporting that the Biden administration is quietly encouraging Ukraine to be open for negotiation with Russia, though the administration officials encouraging the talks are unknown. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react.

Biden & Obama REUNITE in Pennsylvania, claim Fetterman’s stroke did not change ‘HIS HEART’

Washington D.C. correspondent at NewsNation, Kellie Meyer, discusses Former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump campaigning for respective Senate candidates in Pennsylvania ahead of this week’s midterms.

RED TSUNAMI: Pollster Rich Baris says the House is LOST for Dems, Senate is dicier

Director of Big Data Poll, Rich Baris, weighs in on polls indicating that the GOP could flip the House of Representatives in this year’s midterm elections.

Voters DON’T CARE about Biden’s $1.2T infrastructure package, NOSTALGIC for Obama: Reporting

Political commentator, Ameshia Cross, discusses reporting showing that Democrats are having trouble getting voters to recognize the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law as a win.

Dems make last-minute pleas to young & Black voters, but is Ii TOO LATE?: Ameshia, Batya, & Robby

Democratic strategist, Ameshia Cross, weighs in on reporting from The Washington Post warning that Democrats should be worried about youth voters in this year’s midterms, as early voting numbers among younger voters between the ages of 18 and 29 in the party are reportedly down.