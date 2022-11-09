Rising: November 9, 2022

MIDTERM REACTION: Red wave FAIL? Dems avoid SHALLACKING, Senate control UP FOR GRABS

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown the big takeaways from yesterday’s midterms, including the results the public is still waiting on.

DeSantis WINS, Trump LOSES? LANDSLIDE victory in Florida paves way for GOP 2024 split

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) reelection against Democratic challenger Charlie Crist and what it might mean for 2024.

Maricopa county voting GLITCH hits 20% of machines, Kari Lake suggests SABOTAGE of ‘red TSUNAMI’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to issues reported at nearly 20 percent of the tabulation machines in Arizona’s Maricopa County. Election officials say they expect to have 99 percent of their ballots counted by Friday.

Election Officials said no voters had been disenfranchised, ballots that could not be scanned were placed in secure bins inside tabulating machines and will be delivered by bipartisan teams to the county’s central elections office. According to Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the printing issue was a surprise and that the county plans to do a “deep dive” into why the issue wasn’t caught during testing.

Fetterman WINS PA Senate over Oz. Economic populist message wins over rural voters, outpaces Biden

Political reporter at The Hill Julia Manchester weighs in on John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro’s wins in Pennsylvania last night.

Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, speaks to supporters at an election night rally in Newtown, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, as his wife Lisa listens. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Polling DISASTER? Why the predicted ‘red wave’ NEVER CAME: Scott Tranter

Advisor at Decision Desk HQ Scott Tranter breaks down how polling predictions that the 2022 midterms would bring “red wave” actually played out.

Abortion, student debt sends under-30s to the polls, 1st GEN Z member of Congress elected in Florida

CEO and founding partner of HIT Strategies Terrance Woodbury and Newsweek contributor Denise Long weigh in on the “red wave” that was predicted by many for yesterday’s midterms.

Biden’s Agenda DOA? Kevin McCarthy poised to become GOP Speaker of the House after likely takeover

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave chat with Washington correspondent Evan Lambert about the 2022 midterm elections and how the outstanding results might impact the balance of power in Washington.

VOTER FRAUD? The View’s Sunny Hostin admits to ‘DOING’ son’s absentee ballot in BONKERS clip

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to concerns about voter fraud expressed by a host on The View.

Lauren Boebert CLINGS to Congressional seat, RAZOR THIN margin leaves Colorado Race UNDECIDED

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown Lauren Boebert’s race in Colorado.

Stacey Abrams, Beto O’Rourke Lose; Easier to be on Vanity Fair cover than get elected: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the back-to-back losses that progressive hopefuls Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke suffered. Each made a run in 2018 and 2022 in Georgia and Texas, respectively, but lost.

The Debrief: Too close to call battleground states will determine balance of power

Briahna Joy Gray, Robby Soave, and The Hill’s Editor-In-Chief Bob Cusack discuss the Republican’s potential path to a Senate majority.

The Debrief: Bob Cusacks shares his winners & losers of the 2022 midterms

Briahna Joy Gray, Robby Soave, and The Hill’s Editor-In-Chief Bob Cusack discuss the winners and losers of the 2022 midterm elections.