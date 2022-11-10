Rising: November 10, 2022

‘WATCH ME’: Biden teases 2024 run AGAIN, says he’ll do NOTHING differently despite Voters’ concerns

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave make predictions for President Joe Biden in 2024.

Senate fate HINGES on Arizona & Nevada, Herschel Walker & Rafael Warnock head to runoff election

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down the latest updates on the midterm elections, including key races that remain undecided.

UNVERIFIED Tweets to be treated like SPAM, Biden says Musk’s global relations should be ‘looked at’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on the latest from Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s blue check verification plan.

Did student debt cancelation WIN midterms for Democrats? Young voters showed up in DROVES

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the role of the youth vote in this year’s midterm elections, as well as the impact President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan had on bringing younger voters to the polls.

Ukrainians CELEBRATE DEMS’ midterm victories, Zelensky-Putin negotiations back on table?

Executive vice president at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Dr. Trita Parsi weighs in on whether the United States’ policies towards Ukraine impacted results in the 2022 midterm elections.

Closed border, INVESTIGATIONS into Biden admin: What’s first for the Republican-led House? Panel discusses

Senior fellow at the Brookings Institution Dr. Rashawn Ray and senior policy analyst at the Independent Women’s Forum Kelsey Bolar make predictions on what the House and Senate will look like once all races from the 2022 midterm elections are finalized.

Marianne Williamson on Rising: Red-state voters OK legal weed, $15 min wage; US going PROGRESSIVE

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave speak with Marianne Williamson about how the 2022 midterm elections were not about the Republican or Democratic Parties, but rather the American people.

MSNBC guest: Lauren Boebert will start ONLY FANS after leaving office

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to recent MSNBC commentary about Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

Defund the police DEAD? ‘Tough on crime’ candidates produce MIXED RESULTS nationwide: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss policing in the United States.

Dems fail to make TX purple AGAIN, will liberals EVER succeed in the Lone Star state?: Analysis

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave chat with Matthew Watkins, the managing editor for news and politics of the Texas Tribune, about the election results in Texas and what it could mean in 2024.