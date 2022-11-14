Rising: November 14, 2022

Catherine Cortez Masto, Mark Kelly victorious in Nev. & Ariz., Dems take control of Senate

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss two major midterm races that were called over the weekend, including Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada, and Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona, which gave Democrats control of the Senate.

Donald Trump falsely claims that he won the 2020 election. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Republican Senate challenger Blake Masters smiles on stage prior to a televised debate with Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and Libertarian candidate Marc Victor in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

