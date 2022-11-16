Rising: November 16, 2022

Trump officially announces 2024 run, will DeSantis derail the Don’s comeback? Brie & Robby discuss

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to former president Donald Trump’s announcement that he will seek a second term in 2024.

‘No evidence’ of Russian offensive in deadly blast: NATO, Russia slams Ukraine over allegations

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the missiles that killed two people in Poland yesterday, after the missiles were launched onto farmland near the Ukrainian border.

Briahna Joy Gray: Did Joe Biden rig student debt relief to fail?

Briahna Joy Gray questions President Biden’s intentions with the student debt relief plan.

GOP pushes Kevin McCarthy forward for Speaker, FULL HOUSE to vote. Nancy Pelosi UNDECIDED on future

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Republicans’ selection of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for Speaker.

FBI infiltrated Proud Boys: Report. Christopher Wray grilled on bureau involvement in Jan 6

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new reporting from the New York Times showing that the FBI allegedly had informants in the Proud Boys group ahead of the Jan. 6 riots.

Iranian protester sentenced to death, human rights lawyer debunks misinfo claiming 15k given same

Human rights lawyer Mani Mostofi weighs in on the first death sentence issued in Iran over recent protests.

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Oct. 1, 2022. Iran’s atomic energy agency alleged Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary’s network and had free access to its email system. Sunday’s hack comes as Iran continues to face nationwide unrest first sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman in police custody. (AP Photo/Middle East Images, File)

Florida to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Other solutions to gender dysphoria: detransitioner

Cat Cattinson, a biologist and a detransitioned woman, discusses Florida doctors voting to ban gender-affirming care for people under 18.

Gender-affirming care = child abuse? Dystopian Texas bill would see trans kids rounded up: Research

Legislative researcher Erin Reed weighs in on new bills that have been issued in certain states regarding transgender rights and care.