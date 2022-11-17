Rising: November 17, 2022

Pelosi weighs leaving Dem leadership, DeSantis tells press ‘chill out’ over GOP’s ‘civil war’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected announcement about her “future plans,” as Republicans assume the House majority.

Briahna Joy Gray: Don’t write Trump off yet

Briahna Joy Gray reacts to Former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will be running for reelection in 2024.

Zelensky lies about Ukrainian missile that hit Poland, billions in funding must stop: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisting that the deadly missile strike that hit a Polish village Tuesday was not Ukrainian.

Same-Sex Marriage Rights bill expected to pass with support of 12 Republican senators

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which would require the federal government to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages.

Sam Bankman-Fried FTX scam lost billions of $$$, Hollywood celebs on the hook?

Finance contributor at Yahoo News Kevin Cirilli breaks down the lawsuit against FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.