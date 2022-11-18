Best of Rising Nov 14-17

How New York Democrats, Sean Patrick Maloney DROPPED THE BALL In Midterms: Sen. Jabari Brisport

New York State Sen. Jabari Brisport (D) weighs in on the state of the House of Representatives following last week’s midterms.

Briahna Joy Gray: Did Biden SWINDLE Young Voters By Sabotaging Student Debt Cancellation?

Briahna Joy Gray questions President Biden’s intentions with the student debt relief plan.

FBI’s Christopher Wray IN THE HOT SEAT Over Alleged Bureau INFORMANTS At Jan 6

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new reporting from the New York Times showing that the FBI allegedly had informants in the Proud Boys group ahead of the Jan. 6 riots.

NATO Diplomat HITS BACK At Zelensky After He INSISTS Ukraine Did Not Send Deadly Missile: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisting that the deadly missile strike that hit a Polish village Tuesday was not Ukrainian.

Title 42 STRUCK DOWN By US District Court, Biden Has 5 Weeks To Phase Out Expulsion Order

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a judge’s blockage of the Title 42 rule used by Presidents Trump and Biden to expel asylum seekers at the Mexican border due to Covid-19.

Why I Support Florida’s Ban On Gender-Affirming Treatments For Minors: Cat Cattinson

Cat Cattinson, a biologist and a detransitioned woman, discusses Florida doctors voting to ban gender-affirming care for people under 18.

Analysis: The Impact Of Bans On Gender-Affirming Care

Legislative researcher Erin Reed weighs in on new bills that have been issued in certain states regarding transgender rights and care.

Rep. Ro Khanna DEFENDS Ukraine Letter, ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING’

California congressman and deputy whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) discusses the CPC’s 12 new members.