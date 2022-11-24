Rising: November 24, 2022

Happy Thanksgiving from Brie & Robby: Have politics forever changed turkey day?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the kitchen table issues Americans are expected to talk about over Thanksgiving.

Too old to lead? Biden turns 80 Years Old, becoming FIRST octogenarian US President

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave speak with Tezlyn Figaro, the host of “Straight Shot No Chasers” podcast, about Americans’ growing concern about aging politicians and whether they should make room for younger generations to serve in public office.

Biden administration pre-approving student debt relief, 26 million applications received: Analysis

Executive editor of The American Prospect David Dayen discusses the Department of Education’s decision to send approval for relief to student loan forgiveness applicants while the program remains on hold.

Whoopi Goldberg claims press too harsh on president, media fumes after Naomi Biden wedding snub

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to journalists reaction to not having access to Naomi Biden’s wedding.

Reaction: CNN ‘fighting for journalism first,’ focusing on coverage that is neither ‘left or right’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reports that the media industry is preparing for layoffs.

Epstein victim walks back accusation of sexual misconduct against lawyer Alan Dershowitz

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on the dismissal of a lawsuit against Alan Dershowitz. The suit was filed by Virginia Giuffre who now says she may have “made a mistake” when accusing him of sexual assault.

Critics claim Respect For Marriage Act threatens religious freedom, Berkeley Law dean fact checks

Dean of Berkeley Law Erwin Chemerinsky breaks down the implications of The Respect For Marriage Act.