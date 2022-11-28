Rising: November 28, 2022

Fauci won’t rule out Covid school closures; Protests erupt in china over ‘zero Covid’ policy

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to reports on the lastest spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, including Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments about possible new school closures. Plus, they weigh in on protests in China against their “zero Covid” policy.

Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy, latest firm to fall in FTX-fueled implosion: Analysis

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss the $1 million donation FTX made to a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

Batya Ungar-Sargon: You are being gaslit about the crime wave

Batya Ungar-Sargon shares her thoughts on what is really contributing to a “new wave of violent crime.”

Boebert slams Dems’ condemnation over Club Q statement; Gov. Polis promises To examine red flag law

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave break down Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ reaction to the deadly Club Q shooting and his pledge to uncover why the state’s red flag law didn’t prevent it.

Trump blames Ye for Nick Fuentes Dinner at Mar-a-Lago; Says Rapper is ‘seriously troubled’

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave talk with Rob Smith, the deputy editor of Off The Press, and Michael LaRosa, the former special assistant to Joe Biden, about Donald Trump’s controversial dinner with Ye and Nick Fuentes.

$20B+ in Ukraine aid unaccounted for as Biden admin clambers to track ahead of GOP probe: Repor

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave delve into the audit Republicans in Congress say they are planning over the aid the Biden administration has provided to Ukraine.

Musk may publish internal docs on Twitter’s censorship Of Hunter Biden story: Batya & Robby react

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to reports that Elon Musk will make his own smartphone if Apple and Google boot Twitter from their app stores.