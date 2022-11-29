Rising: November 29, 2022

Biden asks Congress to block rail strike, force workers to accept one paid day off per year

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss how President Biden is calling on Congress to stop a potential rail strike ahead of a Dec. 9 deadline.

Robby Soave: SBF played the media like a fiddle; FTX’s fall does not mean crypto is doomed

Robby Soave interviews Zach Weissmueller, a senior producer at Reason, about the FTX meltdown and the aftershock felt among other crypto companies.

Musk: Apple threatened to remove Twitter from App Store, Tim Cook hates free speech

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to claims Elon Musk has made alleging Apple, Twitter’s biggest advertiser, has scaled back advertising on the social media platform.

New York Times, major media finally call for Julian Assange’s charges to be dropped: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on why 5 major media outlets are calling on the U.S. government to drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

House progressives betray voters by capitulating to establishment Dems every time: Tezyln Figaro

Host of “Straight Shot No Chaser” podcast Tezlyn Figaro gives her take on the headwind Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) might face in his bid for House speakership. She also discusses how progressives in Congress will play a role in the fight for leadership positions.

In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, joined by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., listens during a House Oversight and Reform Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. In tweets Sunday, July 14, 2019, President Donald Trump portrays the lawmakers as foreign-born troublemakers who should go back to their home countries. In fact, the lawmakers, except one, were born in the U.S. He didn’t identify the women but was referring to Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Biden toes the line on ‘zero-Covid’ protests amidst fragile China-US relations: Analysis

Scott Moskowitz, author at Morning Consult, explains the latest on what is happening in China and protests that have erupted there in response of its “zero-Covid” policies.

Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Ye walks off set during Tim Pool interview after podcaster mildly pushes back: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about an interview Ye gave on Tim Pool’s podcast in which he stormed off set after he received mild pushback from the host.

Russia postpones nuclear arms talks as US eyes long-range missiles for Ukraine

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Russia postponing talks with the U.S. on a pact aimed to limit both countries’ stockpiles of nuclear arms.