Rising: December 1, 2022

Twitter to be banned? EU warns Musk to beef up misinformation, hate policies; Zelensky calls out ceo

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on reporting that European Union officials are warning Elon Musk that he risks getting Twitter blocked in EU countries if he doesn’t beef up the social media’s anti-hate and misinformation measures.

Briahna Joy Gray: Biden blew it and chose to screw over workers over standing up to rail bosses

Briahna Joy Gray discusses the legislation passed by the House of Representatives to prevent a national rail strike.

China backs down on ‘zero-Covid’ after massive protests, cites weaker variants and vaccination rates

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss China’s recent indications that it will be rolling back Covid-19 lockdown measures following widespread vaccinations and protests against their “zero-Covid” policy.

Amazon won’t remove anti-Semitic film shared by Kyrie Irving: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s announcement that the company does not have plans to stop selling the anti-Semitic film that many became aware of after NBA star Kyrie Irving tweeted it out.

Rail strike block bill passes in House, measure promising sick leave doomed?: Analysis

Labor reporter at The Washington Post Lauren Gurley weighs in on the bill the House of Representatives passed to avoid a national rail strike.

Amoxicillin shortage causes chaos, FDA’S ‘unacceptable’ mishandling partly to blame: Fmr official

President of Center for Medicine in the Public Interest and former FDA Associate Commissioner Peter Pitts weighs in on an amoxicillin shortage across the country.

Killer robocops? San Francisco police to use remote-controlled machines equipped with explosives

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a new policy in San Francisco that will soon equip its police force with potentially lethal robots armed with explosives.