Best of Rising Nov 28-Dec 1

Biden Admin SCRAMBLES To Account For $20B+ In Ukraine Aid Ahead Of GOP Investigations: Report

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave delve into the audit Republicans in Congress say they are planning over the aid the Biden administration has provided to Ukraine.

Trump SLAMMED For Nick Fuentes Dinner At Mar-A-Lago, Blames Ye For Inviting White Nationalist

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave talk with Rob Smith, the deputy editor of Off The Press, and Michael LaRosa, the former special assistant to Joe Biden, about Donald Trump’s controversial dinner with Ye and Nick Fuentes.

WEAK Progressives In The House REFUSE To Stand Up And Challenge Hakeem Jeffries: Tezyln Figaro

Host of “Straight Shot No Chaser” podcast Tezlyn Figaro gives her take on the headwind Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) might face in his bid for House speakership. She also discusses how progressives in Congress will play a role in the fight for leadership positions.

In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, joined by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., listens during a House Oversight and Reform Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. In tweets Sunday, July 14, 2019, President Donald Trump portrays the lawmakers as foreign-born troublemakers who should go back to their home countries. In fact, the lawmakers, except one, were born in the U.S. He didn’t identify the women but was referring to Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Mainstream Media REVERSES And Backs ASSANGE, But Is It Too Little, Too Late?: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on why 5 major media outlets are calling on the U.S. government to drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Proxy Vote SCHEME? New York Dems Appointed Residents To Political Cmte WITHOUT TELLING THEM: Report

City Hall reporter at The City Yoav Gonen discusses his reporting on Little Pakistan residents being appointed to party posts without their knowledge by Brooklyn’s Democratic Party. #NewYork #Little Pakistan #Democrats

CNN Announces NEW LAYOFFS As Flailing Network Attempts To Cut Costs: Brie & Robby

Washington Post reporter Lauren Gurley details what is happening with the railway workers strike and an amendment that would give rail workers more paid sick leave.

EU Warns Elon Musk: Bring Back Twitter Misinformation Policies Or Face BAN In Europe

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on reporting that European Union officials are warning Elon Musk that he risks getting Twitter blocked in EU countries if he doesn’t beef up the social media’s anti-hate and misinformation measures.

FDA Drops The Ball AGAIN & Fails To Secure Amoxicillin Supply, Adds To ANOTHER Shortage: Analysis

President of Center for Medicine in the Public Interest and former FDA Associate Commissioner Peter Pitts weighs in on an amoxicillin shortage across the country.