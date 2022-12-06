Rising: December 6, 2022

Biden WH DISMISSES Hunter Biden ‘Twitter Files’ as an “unhealthy distraction”: Brie & Robby REACT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the White House’s reaction to Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s release of the ‘Twitter Files.’

Robby Soave: Fauci’s SECRET 7 hour testimony on gain of function lab-leak connection RELEASED

Robby Soave breaks down Dr. Anthony Fauci’s seven hour testimony on gain of function research.

Sinema, Tillis Immigration deal incl. path to citizenship for 2M+ dreamers

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the beginnings of a possible bipartisan immigration reform efforts on Capitol Hill.

WORST fatal police shooting caught on camera, widow receives settlement: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a settlement reached in Arizona that will pay $8 million to the widow of Daniel Shaver, who was shot while approaching police unarmed.

The Squad BUDDIES UP to Hakeem Jeffries in ANOTHER disappointment for the REAL left: Sabby Sabs

Revolutionary Black Network’s Sabrina Salvati criticizes House progressives’ unwillingness to mount a challenge to Hakeem Jeffries for minority leader.

GEORGIA: Democrats poised to hold Senate control as Warnock favored to beat Walker in runoff

Former special assistant to President Biden, Michael LaRosa, and host of ‘A Fresh Perspective,’ Jeff Charles, make predictions for today’s Georgia runoff between Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP Challenger Herschel Walker.

Alito said WHAT?! SCOTUS hears ANOTHER challenge to LGBT anti-discrimination laws

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down Supreme Court hearings on another religious freedom case.

MSM darling Michael Avenatti sentenced 14 yrs for stealing MILLIONS from clients: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react after former attorney Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 14 years in prison for defrauding clients.