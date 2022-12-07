Rising: December 7, 2022

Twitter files VETTED by Russiagate theorist Jim Baker, more documents expected ANY DAY: Matt Taibbi

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the most recent update surrounding the ‘Twitter Files.’

Briahna Joy Gray: Twitter files expose ELITE FAVORITISIM

Briahna Joy Gray analyzes some of Elon Musk’s recent content moderation decisions and whether they have been consistent.

Raphael Warnock REELECTED, receives 51.4% of Georgia vote. Joy Ann Reid blames JIM CROW for runoff

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Rev. Raphael Warnock’s win in Georgia last night, which marks another loss for pro-Trump midterms candidates.

Critics SLAM Joe Biden’s push to move up South Carolina primary as ‘obvious ploy’ to SNUFF OUT Dem challengers

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s announcement that President Biden is expected to announce his 2024 re-election campaign after the holidays.

CDC made MISTAKE in universal booster guidance vs. targeting high-risk only: Expert

Senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Dr. Amesh Adalja, weighs in on the spread of Covid, flu, and RSV.

Idaho killer AT-LARGE, police WITHOUT suspects; Victim injuries prompt speculation she was targeted

NewsNation Senior national correspondent Brian Entin discusses the latest developments in the murders of four University of Idaho college students.

Two people place flowers at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho on Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between the classes and the library, cramming for finals and looking forward to winter break. But on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, a little less than half the students appear to have switched to online classes after four of their classmates were brutally murdered. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Brie & Robby REACT: Gas station owner hires ARMED BODYGUARDS after serial thefts, vandalization

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Congress’ decision to use the National Defense Authorization Act to repeal the U.S. military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a Philadelphia gas station manager’s decision to hire armed security guards to protect his business.

Volodymyr Zelensky awarded TIME PERSON OF THE YEAR with ‘spirit of Ukraine’: Brie & Robby react

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Time Magazine’s decision to name President Zelensky person of the year.