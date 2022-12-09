Best of Rising Dec 5-Dec 8

UPDATE: Brittney Griner RELEASED In Prisoner Swap, Biden Admin ‘Not GIVING UP’ On Paul Whelan

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from prison in Russia in a swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The Freedom Convoy Was A POSITIVE Movement; The MSM, Trudeau, Biden Chose To IGNORE That: BJ Dichter

Spokesperson for the Benjamin J. Dichter Freedom Convoy B.J. Dichter discusses the portrayal of February’s Freedom Convoy by the legacy media.

Robby Soave: Dr. Fauci’s Gain Of Function Deposition REVEALS More QUESTIONS Than Answers

Robby Soave breaks down Dr. Anthony Fauci’s seven hour testimony on gain of function research.

More ‘Twitter Files’ To Be Released, Matt Taibbi: Jim Baker VETTED Documents, FIRED By Elon Musk

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the most recent update surrounding the ‘Twitter Files.’

CDC Encouraging MASKS To Prevent Flu, RSV, Covid; Expert: HIGH-RISK Patients Should Be Our Focus

Senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Dr. Amesh Adalja, weighs in on the spread of Covid, flu, and RSV.

Briahna Joy Gray: Twitter’s Content Moderation Is INCONSISTENT, Elon Musk Is Off To A BAD START

Briahna Joy Gray analyzes some of Elon Musk’s recent content moderation decisions and whether they have been consistent.

REACTION: Joe Biden Pushing To MOVE UP South Carolina Primary, Expected To Announce Re-election Bid

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s announcement that President Biden is expected to announce his 2024 re-election campaign after the holidays.

Military’s Covid Vaccine Mandate To Be DROPPED Under NDAA, White House Calls Decision ‘A Mistake’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Congress’ decision to use the National Defense Authorization Act to repeal the U.S. military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.