Rising: December 12, 2022

Robby & Batya: Congress insane to fund Ukraine but not the Govt; Biden takes issue with vax repeal

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss a looming government shutdown as Congress attempts to find funding for 2023.

Robby Soave: More Twitter files, Elon Musk exposes widespread blacklisting of conservatives

Robby Soave delves into the latest revelations of the “Twitter Files,” which show Twitter blacklists certain people, especially those who identify as politically conservative.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Elites use trade for own gain, exploiting workers; Biden admin to WTO ‘cry more’

Batya Ungar-Sargon breaks down a new ruling by the World Trade Organization that the U.S. violated international trade rules in 2018 with tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imported steel and aluminum.

Kyrsten Sinema LEAVES Democratic party: Courageous or self-serving? Batya, Robby, Ameshia debate

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave weigh in on Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent instead.

Ro Khanna On Rising: Free Speech Is CRUCIAL, It MUST Be A Progressive Cause

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave speak with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) about how he was at the center of some of the “Twitter Files” exposé.

Girlbossing sex work? Robby, Batya, & Angie Speaks break down ‘The White Lotus’ season finale

Newsweek columnist Angie Speaks weighs in on the season 2 finale of, “The White Lotus.”

McCarthy to issue 51 subpoenas in Hunter Biden probe, ‘egregious’ information found in Twitter Files

Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross discusses Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s pledge to subpoena intelligence agents amid new Hunter Biden information in the, “Twitter Files.”

Atlanta nurses fired for mocking patients on TikTok: Batya, Robby, & Ameshia react

Political commentator Ameshia Cross weighs in on the firing of four nurses at an Atlanta hospital for posting a TikTok video talking about patients.