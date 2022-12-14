Rising: December 14, 2022

Bernie WITHDRAWS Yemen resolution after Biden challenge, is anti-war left DEAD?: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) withdrawal of his proposed War Powers Resolution.

Briahna Joy-Gray: Twitter files journalists SMEARED; Matt Taibbi called racist, sexist, conservative

Briahna Joy Gray examines the mainstream media’s apparent smearing of Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss for their reporting on the ‘Twitter Files.’

Biden won’t say if he’ll return illegal campaign donations from Sam Bankman-Fried

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown the latest updates on the FTX scandal.

El Paso sees ‘major surge’ in border crossings just a week before Title 42 expires

NewsNation southwest correspondent Ali Bradley discusses a migrant caravan of over 1,000 people that crossed the border from Mexico into El Paso, Texas.

Joy Reid: DeSantis turned FL into a ‘petri dish’; Governor demands vaccine grand jury probe

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) move to call on the state’s Supreme Court to investigate wrongdoing related to the Covid-19 vaccines.

Reaction: SCANDAL-PLAGUED council member won’t resign despite PHYSICAL altercation with constituent

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to councilman Kevin de León’s return to LA City Council chambers following recent scandals.

Ban TikTok initiative underway? Marco Rubio introduces bipartisan bill, TikTok pushes back

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) proposed a bill that would ban TikTok in the United States under the premise that it might be used to spy on Americans and censor content.

The Nutcracker canceled? Ukraine culture minister calls for ban of Russian artists & music

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Ukraine’s culture minister’s call to temporarily boycott Russian artists and pause Russian-related productions, such at “The Nutcracker,” which was composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.