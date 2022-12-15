Rising: December 15, 2022

Elon Musk suspends user who posted flight tracking data despite promising not to last month

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give their takes on Twitter’s “permaban” of @ElonJet, an account that tracked Elon Musk’s private jet. College student Jack Sweeney created the account in 2020.

Briahna Joy Gray: How much to buy Congress? Inside Sam Bankman-Fried’s predictable scheme

Briahna Joy Gray examines relationships between FTX and members of Congress.

WATCH: John Boehner cries at Nancy Pelosi’s speaker portrait unveiling

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the unveiling of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s official portrait in the U.S. Capitol.

Justin Amash tried to bring libertarianism to Congress, Brie & Robby debate future of the party

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to former Rep. Justin Amash’s recent interview on Jane Coaston’s podcast, “The Argument,” in which he talks about his defection from the Republican Party, and why he joined the Libertarian Party instead.

Trans registry? AG requested list of Texans who completed sex change in past 2 years: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss accusations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that he created a registry of transgender people in Texas.

Prosecutors urge SBF associates to come forward: ‘Come see us before we come see you’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give an update on the latest details about Sam Bankman-Fried following the FTX founder’s arrest in the Bahamas.

Elon Musk in financial trouble? Twitter CEO sells $3.6b worth of Tesla shares

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on reports that Twitter is auctioning off furniture after weeks of unpaid rent at office in San Francisco.

WATCH: Nancy Mace shuts down liberal activists for ‘dangerous rhetoric’ hypocrisy

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Marjorie Taylor Greene’s statement that if she spearheaded Jan. 6 “we would have won.”

Tom Cotton completely misses the point on PRESS Act: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Sen. Tom Cotton (R- Ark.) blocked the Press Freedom Act.