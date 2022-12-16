Best of Rising: Dec 12-Dec 15

Briahna Joy-Gray: Twitter Files journalists SMEARED; Matt Taibbi called racist, sexist, conservative
Brie & Robby: Disappointed Bernie CAVED to pro-war Dems, the 'blob' gets foreign policy WRONG again
Elon Musk on set with Dave Chappelle: 'I’m rich, B*TCH': crowd BOOS
Robby Soave: Asians told to be LESS ASIAN to get into Harvard?
Fauci defends ‘I AM THE SCIENCE’ speech, vows not to fully RETIRE
Atlanta nurses fired for mocking patients on TikTok: Batya, Robby, & Ameshia react
Briahna Joy Gray: How much to buy Congress? Inside Sam Bankman-Fried's predictable scheme
Elon Musk fllight tracking account, @ElonJet, SUSPENDED by Twitter; Brie & Robby REACT
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give their takes on Twitter’s “permaban” of @ElonJet, an account that tracked Elon Musk’s private jet. College student Jack Sweeney created the account in 2020. #Twitter #elonjet #permaban
Briahna Joy Gray examines the mainstream media’s apparent smearing of Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss for their reporting on the ‘Twitter Files.’ #Twitter #HunterBiden #establishment
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) withdrawal of his proposed War Powers Resolution. #BernieSanders #Yemen
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a crowd’s reaction to Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s appearance at comedian Dave Chappelle’s show in San Francisco this weekend. #ElonMusk #DaveChappelle
Robby Soave discusses race-based admission practices at Harvard University, and author of “An Inconvenient Minority” Kenny Xu weighs in. #Harvard #race #affirmativeaction
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the round of interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci is delivering before he steps down from his post at the NIH this month. #Fauci #NIH
Political commentator Ameshia Cross weighs in on the firing of four nurses at an Atlanta hospital for posting a TikTok video talking about patients. #Georgia #Atlanta #hospital
Briahna Joy Gray examines relationships between FTX and members of Congress. #FTX #SBF