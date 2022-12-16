Best of Rising: Dec 12-Dec 15

Elon Musk fllight tracking account, @ElonJet, SUSPENDED by Twitter; Brie & Robby REACT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give their takes on Twitter’s “permaban” of @ElonJet, an account that tracked Elon Musk’s private jet. College student Jack Sweeney created the account in 2020. #Twitter #elonjet #permaban

Briahna Joy Gray: Twitter files prompts SMEARING of Matt Taibbi as racist, sexist, conservative

Briahna Joy Gray examines the mainstream media’s apparent smearing of Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss for their reporting on the ‘Twitter Files.’ #Twitter #HunterBiden #establishment

Brie & Robby: Disappointed Bernie CAVED to pro-war Dems, the ‘blob’ gets foreign policy WRONG again

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) withdrawal of his proposed War Powers Resolution. #BernieSanders #Yemen

WATCH: Elon Musk on stage with Dave Chappelle, crowd boos ‘I’m rich, B*TCH’ statement

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a crowd’s reaction to Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s appearance at comedian Dave Chappelle’s show in San Francisco this weekend. #ElonMusk #DaveChappelle

Robby Soave: Asians advised ‘don’t DECLARE race’ on college applications, Harvard policies to BLAME

Robby Soave discusses race-based admission practices at Harvard University, and author of “An Inconvenient Minority” Kenny Xu weighs in. #Harvard #race #affirmativeaction

Fauci says ‘I am the science’ comment taken out of context, Brie & Robby dissect final interviews

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the round of interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci is delivering before he steps down from his post at the NIH this month. #Fauci #NIH

Maternity patients MOCKED in viral TikTok video, nurses FIRED: Batya, Robby, & Ameshia React

Political commentator Ameshia Cross weighs in on the firing of four nurses at an Atlanta hospital for posting a TikTok video talking about patients. #Georgia #Atlanta #hospital

Briahna Joy Gray: SBF’S tainted political donations, whose hands are DIRTY & who’s going DOWN?

Briahna Joy Gray examines relationships between FTX and members of Congress. #FTX #SBF