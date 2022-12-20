Rising: December 20, 2022

Elon Musk Needs to log off: Is Twitter drama driving the Chief Twit crazy?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s announcement that only Twitter Blue users will be invited to participate in policy polls on the platform.

Robby Soave: Twitter files reveal FBI paid 3.4M bribe, wanted jokes censored

Robby Soave delves into the latest “Twitter Files” published, this round focusing on the FBI’s role in suppressing content that it doesn’t like or that is unfavorable to the government.

Stacey Abrams campaign is $1M in debt, former staffers unhappy: ‘We got blown out’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the fire Stacey Abrams is receiving from former campaign staffers, as well as the media, due to payments after the midterms.

Idaho murders update: Vehicle of interest identified, parents slam ‘very poor’ police communications

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin weighs in on the latest updates surrounding the murder of four University of Idaho college students.

White House loss? Migrants flood border as restrictions lift paused by SCOTUS

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the temporary blockage of Title 42’s expiration.

CNN’s Chris Licht slams liberals’ ‘uninformed vitriol… name-calling, half-truths and desperation’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the reactions CNN president Chris Licht has received, particularly from the left.

Jan 6 hearings proves Liz Cheney has no place in GOP: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the criminal referrals former President Donald Trump has received from the House select committee on Jan. 6.