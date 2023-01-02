Rising: January 2, 2023

Happy New Year! Brie, Batya, & Robby make their 2023 predictions

Briahna Joy Gray, Robby Soave, and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss their political predictions for 2023.

Briahna Joy Gray, Robby Soave, and Batya Ungar-Sargon break down their highlights from 2022.

Ameshia Cross and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss a case where social media influencers have been charged with fraud in an alleged $100 million stock scheme.

Experimental physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Alex Zylstra discusses a nuclear fusion reaction produced in the lab which resulted in a net energy gain.

Rep. Sara Jacobs, Rep. Blake Moore, and President of The Millennial Action Project Layla Zaidane discuss the goals of the new Congressional Future Caucus.