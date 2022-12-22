Rising: December 22, 2022

Biden, Congress fangirl over Zelensky, promise unlimited aid; Tucker slams regime-change war

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Biden’s meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Briahna Joy Gray: Liberal pollster in cahoots with SBF scheme?

Briahna Joy Gray discusses a liberal pollster who was potentially in cahoots with Sam Bankman-Fried.

Police seize on Covid-19 tech to expand global surveillance: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a new report that found that police and security agencies worldwide are using technology intended for coronavirus-related contact tracing to surveil for purposes beyond Covid-19.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s allies take plea deal, turn on disgraced FTX Head; Analyzing SBF’s legal strategy

Law professor Edward Lee discusses Sam Bankman-Fried and his legal team’s reported talks with prosecutors to work out a deal that would allow SBF to be released on bail when he is extradited to the United States.

Republicans melt down over Ukraine, Trump; Will party infighting undermine House control?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss GOP infighting following the 2022 midterm elections.

Did Rep-Elect George Santos lie about his past? Reporting alleges completely fabricated resume

Political analyst Jason Nichols discusses the pressure New York congressman-elect George Santos is facing to step down.

Bail reform stunt gone wrong? Eric Adams, NYPD sued over private information release: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss accusations New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD are facing that they used sealed criminal court records in a “political stunt.”