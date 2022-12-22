Rising: December 22, 2022

Briahna Joy Gray: Liberal pollster in cahoots with SBF scheme?
Police seize on Covid-19 tech to expand global surveillance: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried's allies turn on him? Ex-CEO claims ignorance as legal strategy: Analysis
Republicans melt down over Ukraine, Trump; Will party infighting undermine House control?
Did Rep-Elect George Santos lie about his past? Reporting alleges completely fabricated resume
Bail reform stunt gone wrong? Eric Adams, NYPD sued over private information release: Brie & Robby
Biden, Congress fangirl over Zelensky, promise unlimited aid; Tucker slams regime-change war
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Biden’s meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky.
Briahna Joy Gray discusses a liberal pollster who was potentially in cahoots with Sam Bankman-Fried.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a new report that found that police and security agencies worldwide are using technology intended for coronavirus-related contact tracing to surveil for purposes beyond Covid-19.
Law professor Edward Lee discusses Sam Bankman-Fried and his legal team’s reported talks with prosecutors to work out a deal that would allow SBF to be released on bail when he is extradited to the United States.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss GOP infighting following the 2022 midterm elections.
Political analyst Jason Nichols discusses the pressure New York congressman-elect George Santos is facing to step down.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss accusations New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD are facing that they used sealed criminal court records in a “political stunt.”