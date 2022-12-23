Best of Rising: Dec 19-Dec 22

UPDATE: Sam Bankman-Fried Back In US, Granted $250M Bail

Law professor Edward Lee discusses Sam Bankman-Fried and his legal team’s reported talks with prosecutors to work out a deal that would allow SBF to be released on bail when he is extradited to the United States.

Idaho Murders UPDATE: Parents Slam ‘Very Poor’ Police Communications, Still No Suspects

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin weighs in on the latest updates surrounding the murder of four University of Idaho college students.

Robby Soave: Twitter Files Reveal Apparent FBI Censorship, Paid $3.4M To Ensure SILENCE

Robby Soave delves into the latest “Twitter Files” published, this round focusing on the FBI’s role in suppressing content that it doesn’t like or that is unfavorable to the government.

Republican Infighting Ensues Over Trump, Speaker Race; MTG Goes After Lauren Boebert: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss GOP infighting following the 2022 midterm elections.

Florida Governor FLIP FLOPS On Covid Vax, Catering To TRUMP Base?

Host of “A Fresh Perspective” Jeff Charles weighs in on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ changing views on Covid-19 vaccines.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Open Borders SCREW The Working Class, Dems Claim VIRTUE On Immigration

Batya Ungar-Sargon makes the case that open borders are hurting the working class.

White House DISMISSES Hunter Biden Story Suppression Questions, ‘Talk To The FBI’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to White House Press Secretary’s most recent answering of questions about the “Twitter Files.”